Could a second stimulus package be on the way for Americans? Top White House officials hammering out a deal with House Democrats was one of the stories we followed Monday in the Globe newsroom.
Last week's effort from Senate Republicans to pass a deal abruptly halted amid infighting with the White House. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met today with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an effort to develop a relief package before unemployment assistance and an eviction moratorium expire. We'll have the latest results in tomorrow's edition of the Globe.
We've also been following local stories today:
- Opponents of Amendment 2, a proposal to expand Medicaid in the state, made their case in Joplin today to advocate a "no" vote. The group included State Rep. Cody Smith and State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.
- A sentencing hearing was held today for Lafayette Star, who pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder and first-degree assault for the Jue 2017 fatal shooting of Tayler Anderson and wounding of Gage Williams.
- New COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are holding steady in Joplin, according to information shared during a briefing from health officials.
We hope your week started wonderfully. Enjoy the hopefully cooler weather on the way!
