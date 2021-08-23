There were a lot of firsts for students, teachers and administrators Monday on the first day of classes at Columbia and West Central schools, but there also was an important last — potentially the last first day in those buildings before they merge into Dover Hill Elementary School next year.
It was Ezra Fleming’s first day of kindergarten at Columbia, where he stood outside twirling around the flagpole and rolling around in the grass, elated about his upcoming adventure. Ezra, 5, was dropped off by his mother, Brittany Mauer, and his 4-month-old brother.
“He’s been talking about kindergarten nonstop,” she said. “He’s ready. He wants to play with some kids. He didn’t get to have a lot of kid interaction this summer besides with his cousins.”
Parents weren’t allowed inside the building as part of the COVID-19 safety plan, so Mauer and the baby walked Ezra to the door. He gave them a long hug before he nervously walked inside. Mauer said she can’t help but feel anxious about this school year, for which the Joplin School District has made the wearing of masks optional.
“I’m nervous about COVID-19, and I’m having Ezra wear a mask,” she said. “I hope other kids in class are doing it.”
Corinne Stratton snapped photos of her stepdaughter, Kiley Stratton, 9, in front of the nearly century-old Columbia building. Kiley held up four fingers in the photo to mark that she was entering the fourth grade. The pair walked to school with their dog, Murray, for the first time after moving only a few blocks away.
“This is her fourth school that she’s been to,” Stratton said. “She’s changed schools every year, except for kindergarten. She’s pretty used to learning new schools and meeting new people. She’s really excited to make new friends. She’s ready for Dover Hill, and she definitely deserves it.”
Stratton said she feels more at ease with the pandemic this school year with the rise in vaccination rates, but she had Kiley bring a mask as a precaution.
“Homeschooling was more in my mind last year than it is this year because the vaccinations are making me feel more comfortable,” she said. “Of course, if everyone needs to mask up in school again, they can do that. If remote schooling happens, then we’ll do it.”
A homecoming
Monday was a reunion of sorts for Bret Ingle, the head principal of Columbia and West Central schools. He had formerly worked as a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Columbia for eight years before becoming the assistant principal at North Middle School for two years. Most recently, he served as the principal of West Central.
“It’s exciting, and it’s kind of a homecoming for me, too, because this is where I taught,” he said. “Columbia is where I started my career, so it’s nice to come back for the first day here. I even visited my old room.”
In anticipation of the upcoming merger of schools, Ingle said one of his goals is to have the students and staff of both campuses become more familiar with one another through activities.
“I’m looking forward to starting to build a community between both buildings,” Ingle said. “We’ve already talked about how we’re one school already at two campuses. All of our teacher meetings, we’ve held together. We’re also going to try to combine more field trips, and that way, when we move into Dover Hill, we’ll be ready.”
Enrollment at both schools this year is approximately 325 students — 140 students at Columbia and 185 students at West Central. Ingle said several students have returned to in-person learning this year after virtual education last year. Although it was optional, many students wore masks.
“At open house, there were about 50/50 wearing masks,” he said. “The enrollment number is similar to what we had last year, and we’re assuming once they get the new school built, it will go up. Online school is still an option, but we’ve had about 15 to 20 students come back for in-person who were virtual last year.”
Shelby Frakes, formerly a teacher at Irving Elementary School, is the new dean of students this year. She’ll assist Ingle at Columbia and West Central.
“Right now, we’re going to switch back and forth between schools every other day, so there’s an administrator in both buildings,” Frakes said. “Our goal is to have our parents, staff and students collaborate and become one between West Central and Columbia.”
Frakes taught third grade for the past four years and second grade six years prior. This is her first school year in her new role as an administrator.
“It is a new first day for me as well — new routines and all,” she said.
Wearing masks
West Central students in kindergarten through second grade met Monday morning in the gymnasium for directions, while students in third through fifth grades were in the cafeteria to keep them separated. Many students there chose to wear their masks.
Frakes said that although parents weren’t allowed in the building, they were very supportive and welcoming.
“They all did great,” she said. “They said their goodbyes and greeted everyone. I couldn’t have asked for a better new first day.”
Brock Compton, fifth-grade teacher, is starting his sixth year at West Central but is excited about moving to Dover Hill, where there will be more space. He began preparing for the fall semester a month ago after summer school.
“The first day back for teachers is really a lot about being flexible and adaptable,” Compton said. “Always be prepared for the unexpected. I’m really excited about Dover Hill and combining with the teachers that are over there. They’re awesome, and I love hanging out with them.”
Compton said he has 27 students enrolled in his class this year, the most he’s ever had and the largest class in the building. The first day usually consists of icebreaker activities and introductions for students and teachers to get to know each other better.
He was pleased to see how many students chose to wear face masks on their first day back.
“It’s a little easier to know with the students wearing masks that preventative care is an alternative, rather than letting things happen,” Compton said. “If it doesn’t work, the silliest thing I have is something on my face. If it does work, the best thing I can do is possibly save lives or save someone from contracting (the virus) and getting long-term effects. To me, it’s just an extra step to protect myself and others.”
