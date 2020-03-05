With fellowship, Cottey student aims to improve health care in her native Ghana

NEVADA, Mo. — Magdalene Anima Asare, a student at Cottey College, has been named one of 290 students from across the country to be part of the 2020-21 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows.
The fellowship is a yearlong program for students from Campus Compact member institutions who are provided a variety of opportunities emphasizing personal, professional and civic growth. Students selected for the fellowship are campus leaders who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally and internationally, according to program guidelines.
During her time at Cottey, Asare has been involved in volunteer activities such as helping people in need with home and yard maintenance and assisting a national park during a government shutdown, President Jann Weitzel said. She also volunteers as a peer tutor, has been a summer workshop counselor for high school students, participated in Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service activities, completed training as a hospice volunteer and is vice president of service for Cottey's Phi Theta Kappa chapter.
Asare said she was spurred to action while still living in her home country of Ghana, where she observed that many people — particularly women and children living in rural areas — have limited access to health care.
"People frequently ended up losing their lives from curable diseases due to the distance relay in reaching proper health care services," she said in a statement. "This placed a heavy burden on me with unreachable answers on what I could do as a change-maker in my country."
Asare said she has learned about advocacy and social justice through many of her courses at Cottey, where she is majoring in health and biomedical sciences. Her goal is to help build hospitals in the rural areas of her home country.
"These hospitals will provide affordable and accessible health care to save precious lives — because all lives are important, no matter where they live," she said.
As a Newman Civic Fellow, Asare will be invited to a national conference and will have the opportunity to participate in several training and networking events. The fellowship also will give her the possibility of scholarship and postgraduate opportunities.
"We are proud to recognize each of these extraordinary student leaders and thrilled to have the opportunity to engage with them," said Andrew Seligsohn, president of Campus Compact, in a statement. "The stories of this year's Newman Civic Fellows make clear that they are committed to finding solutions to pressing problems in their communities and beyond."
Campus Compact is a Boston-based nonprofit and coalition of colleges and universities committed to higher education. The Newman Civic Fellowship is supported by the KPMG Foundation and Newman's Own Foundation.
