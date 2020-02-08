Visitors to West Central Elementary School on a recent weekday morning were treated to a mini orchestra concert.
But with a closer look, it’s clear that the youngsters did not set out to serenade guests with their music — they’re simply trying to find a place to practice their new craft. Without a dedicated space in their school for orchestra practice, violin and cello students set up a rehearsal area in the middle of a bustling hallway between the school’s main entrance and the gymnasium, trying to stay focused on their sheet music as their peers zipped behind them to get to and from physical education class.
Teachers and staff at the 92-year-old school say it’s just one of many examples they could provide of why a new building — one that’s bigger and better equipped for today’s education — is needed.
“I love the old building,” fifth-grade teacher Brock Compton said of West Central. “It’s definitely unique. But it’s also definitely outdated for modern, 21st century learning.”
West Central and Columbia, which were built in the late 1920s, are proposed by the Joplin School District to be replaced by a new elementary school to be built atop Dover Hill. Administrators have outlined multiple issues with the two schools as a result of their age, including a lack of space, small classrooms, poor accessibility and structural issues specifically at Columbia.
Employees of the two schools tell the Globe they’ve become used to their unusual work environment and getting creative with workarounds for problems inside their buildings. But they also look forward to a day when they don’t have to.
“We make do with what we have,” said Raine Lounis, a fifth grade teacher at Columbia, “but it would be nice to not have to worry about those things.”
‘A daily concern’
For such an old building, West Central is structurally sound. But administrators have said it’s not conducive to modern education because it has small classrooms and no space for programs such as various therapies and electives such as art and music.
Teachers at West Central say the small classrooms are the biggest barriers to being able to educate their pupils. Classrooms there average 650 square feet; the district provides classrooms in its other buildings that are at least 900 to 1,100 square feet.
“I teach specifically math and science, and I do a lot of project-based learning in science,” Compton said. “Not having large spaces or space for the kids to move around makes it very hard to do our projects. Oftentimes, I’ll utilize the hallway. And as the kids get bigger (and move into fifth grade), they take up more space. They need more of their own personal space, and it’s hard to do when the class sizes are so small compared to other schools in the district.”
Holly Hasty, a second grade teacher, said she also feels cramped in her classroom.
“It’s hard to do small-group activities, and it’s hard for them to do stations and be far enough away from another group to not get that interference,” she said. “Kids need space to move, and there’s not enough space. I’m at 16 (pupils), and it’s still tight.”
That tightness echoes throughout the building, the teachers said. When pupils are learning how to play the recorder in music class, for example, the instruments can be heard in all corners of the school. When fifth graders on the second floor have an indoor recess, their movement shakes the classrooms below.
The school’s proximity to Seventh Street also has been cited as a problem.
“It’s a daily concern every morning and afternoon with kids crossing Seventh Street,” Compton said. “And any time an ambulance or police or fire truck passes down Seventh Street, or if there are police at the liquor store across the street, kids are looking out the window. It’s very much a distraction.”
Compton said he loves what he’s seen so far of what the new elementary school would be like.
“This is for the children and for them to be equal with other kids in the district — because it isn’t (equal),” he said. “Having been through the other buildings and having worked in them from time to time, you see there’s a difference in ability, from teachers to be able to do things in the class to what the children are able to learn because of the space they have available to them.”
‘It is frustrating’
There’s a lot of affection for Columbia, which sits on 2.3 acres in the middle of its north Joplin neighborhood.
“We love our building,” said Lounis, the fifth grade teacher. “It’s got so much character, and you immediately fall in love with its charm.”
Like West Central, issues with the Columbia building include a lack of space for programs, small classroom sizes and poor accessibility for students with physical disabilities. The school also has no secure entryway and no designated separate pickup and drop-off spaces for parent vehicles and buses. Modular units are still in use on the west side of the school.
In addition, mining features and poor soil conditions have contributed throughout the years to the settling and the sinking of both the original 1920s structure and its newer community safe room, which doubles as a gymnasium. The latter part has been permanently closed for use because of several large cracks in its walls that are being monitored monthly by local engineering firms.
All of those issues have combined to present Columbia teachers and staff with challenges not faced by employees at other Joplin schools.
Lounis, a teacher at Columbia for the past eight years, says the educational needs of the school have grown far faster than the structure itself is able to accommodate. Over the years, the school has turned large closets into its kitchen and staff lounge, and the stage into a classroom. And now that the gymnasium has closed, the hallways are used for P.E. when outdoor recreation isn’t possible.
“We’re all just used to it, but it is frustrating at times,” she said.
The lack of space also is felt by paraprofessional April Chew, who works primarily with special education pupils.
“For students that need extra help, we just don’t have the space available for them,” she said. “(For) students that need extra behavioral help, we don’t have those additional rooms for them to calm down in, if they need to calm down.”
Like at West Central, accessibility for students is an issue at Columbia. Some students with permanent physical disabilities receive permits from the district to attend other schools that can accommodate them, such as Cecil Floyd Elementary School. A few years ago, Lounis said, a student broke her hip; restricted to the ground floor, she had to Skype with her class on the second floor until she was well enough to take the stairs. Former pupils who used wheelchairs had to be carried up and down the stairs by staff, Chew said, “or they just don’t get to participate.”
And Columbia’s structural issues remain a concern for everyone inside the school, even for those, like Lounis, whose classrooms escape the worst of its effects.
“It’s kind of one of those things you put in the back of your mind, and you have to trust the people telling you it’s going to be fine,” she said.
Lounis said she believes the new school is “an amazing plan” for those at Columbia and West Central. Should the bond issue be approved by voters, she looks forward to having more space in a new school, more than one bathroom available for staff use and a bigger staff lounge.
“I want that for the teachers; I want that for the kids because they deserve it,” she said of the new school. “We want Columbia to live on, and if this is the way it’s going to be, then we need to make it happen. And if that means adding new friends from West Central, then we’ll add new friends from West Central.”
Bond issue
The new school on Dover Hill would be built through a $25 million bond issue that will come before voters on April 7. The bond issue would maintain the Joplin School District’s debt service tax levy at 91 cents per $100 assessed valuation and would extend the length of that rate. It also proposes to build an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School to address overcrowding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.