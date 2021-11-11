CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jaden Mayes, 8, of Jasper, has been counting down the days until she could return to a classroom, hang out with her friends, try out for sports, or, as an adult might put it, get back to a normal elementary school experience.
The third grader finally got her wish this week after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which was approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Nov. 2. Pfizer and Moderna are currently testing low doses in babies and preschoolers.
“It really didn’t hurt that much, and it weared off as soon as we started to sit down,” said Jaden on Wednesday at the Jasper County Health Department offices. “I’m really looking forward to getting books, having fun and playing with people. I also want to stay with my grandparents for the weekend.”
About 900,000 American children ages 5 to 11 were signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in their first week of eligibility, the White House said during a media briefing Wednesday.
“While our program is just fully up and running this week, by the end of the day today (Wednesday), we estimate that over 900,000 kids ages 5 through 11 will have already gotten their first shot,” Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 coordinator said during the briefing with reporters. “And through pharmacies alone, 700,000 additional appointments are already on the calendar at local pharmacies.”
The shots are being offered at pediatricians’ offices, health clinics and pharmacies. Two drug store chains, CVS and Walgreens, are also offering the vaccines.
In a study, Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine proved nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infection. Vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as teens and young adults who’d received the full-strength dose.
The Jasper County Health Department conducted its first vaccine clinic for the 5-to-11 ranks on Wednesday, with 40 scheduled appointments. Jaden Mayes has been enrolled in virtual learning since 2020 but finally got to attend third grade in person Monday thanks to the vaccine. The youngster said she plans to make up for lost time with friends and family.
“I was really excited for the vaccine because I wanted to go back to school, which has been kind of hard,” said Jaden. “I was watching my sister play sports, and I watched my sister’s boyfriend play basketball. I didn’t get to play sports for so long.”
Brandie Mayes, her mother, said she’s been waiting for the pediatric vaccine to be released for more than a year. When she saw the health department post about the pediatric clinic on Facebook, she immediately booked an appointment. Jaden was the last person in her family to be vaccinated against the illness and will receive her second dose in three weeks.
“It’s been a long process for Jaden,” said her mother. “I got both of my older kids vaccinated when they were able to, but now that we finally got her vaccinated, she was the last one. It gives us the opportunity to send her back to school and to be able to interact with her friends again. It’s very exciting, and I’m glad we got to do this.”
Erick Lira-Munoz, 10, of Jasper, is also in the same boat as his cousin, Jaden, and has been patiently waiting for the vaccine to be offered to his age group. The fifth grader has been learning virtually and will be attending in-person instruction in January after he’s fully vaccinated. He’s also the last person in his family to receive the vaccine.
“This is a relief, and I can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dena Lira-Munoz, his mother. “We’re hoping to have Thanksgiving and Christmas with family.”
About 28 million 5-to-11-year-olds are now eligible for the low-dose Pfizer vaccine. Kids who get their first of two shots by the end of next week will be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
Tony Moehr, administrator of the Jasper County Health Department, said the pediatric vaccine rollout is going much smoother than when the adult version was released, which was in higher demand.
“We have 300 pediatric doses on hand, but we’ve shared some with the Community Clinic and area pediatricians that are eligible to receive the vaccine,” said Moehr. “After this first week, we’ll be able to order in 100-dose increments.”
Moehr said the CDC’s approval of the pediatric vaccine is a good step in the right direction.
“When you think about public health interventions, the only intervention there is to prevent illness is to try to get people vaccinated and educate people on how the spread operates,” he said.
Joplin Community Clinic
Stephanie Brady, executive director of Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, said they vaccinated over 30 children ages 5 to 11 on Monday. The clinic is receiving additional doses of the pediatric vaccine next week.
“Our current doses have come from the Jasper County Health Department,” said Brady. “We anticipate getting more on a weekly basis and vaccinating kids every week. We see vaccination against COVID and the flu as a large part of our mission and will continue to vaccinate as long as the need is there.”
Children ages 5 to 11 will receive a third of the dose given to teens and adults with a smaller needle. That’s 10 micrograms per shot for youngsters, compared witho 30 micrograms per shot for everyone 12 and older. Parents may call 417-624-5500 to make an appointment for their children at the clinic.
“We have a lot of educational materials from the CDC and from Pfizer to educate parents about the safety of the vaccine,” said Brady.
The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri will be offering first, second and third doses of Pfizer for ages 5 and up from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the Community Room West of the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E 20th St. The clinic is free and no appointments are necessary.
Mercy
Mercy Hospital Joplin is hosting its first vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at clinic suite 210, 100 Mercy Way. Out of the 300 pediatric doses available, 114 appointments had been made, as of Wednesday.
Walk-ins cannot be accepted and no vaccines will be administered without appointments. Appointments may be scheduled at mercy.net/vaccine.
Freeman
Freeman Health System is scheduling vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 this month at the Freeman Business Center at 3220 McClelland Blvd.
First-dose clinics are slated from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 20. Second-dose appointments are made at the same time and will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Parents may make an appointment by calling 417-502-SHOT. Online self-scheduling will soon be available at freeman health.com/service/covid-19.
