The Joplin Humane Society is in need of foster families after taking in more than 500 animals since the beginning of June.
“We never want to turn an animal away, so we make room for what we can to come in,” rescue coordinator Kelly Cruzan said.
Accommodation in the shelter at 140 E. Emperor Lane can be difficult when the number of animals greatly exceeds the space available, leading to the push for foster families, Cruzan said. To get the foster process started, just visit the shelter and fill out an application, she said.
There aren’t many limitations to fostering a pet, but the shelter prefers to contact the landlords of potential fosters who are renting their homes. Cruz said oftentimes landlords will agree to fostering agreements because they aren’t permanent situations.
The shelter provides food for the animal if needed — and more. “If it’s a puppy, we will send them with puppy food, X-pens, a crate, some blankets, some toys for the puppies or kittens. We send them with what we can,” Cruzan said.
For the most part, the shelter handles everything, including vaccines or medications for illness, while fosters provide the animals with a loving place to stay. Shelter officials say they try to make the process as easy as possible for fosters and for prospective adopters.
“Fostering always helps us,” Cruzan said. “It gets the stressed animals out to (recuperate). Their foster parents help push them through social media to help them get a home.”
One example of how fostering can affect a shelter dog’s life was the recently adopted Dixie, Cruzan said. Dixie was an older dog being fostered by a local marketing professional who shared photos and videos of her on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, encouraging people to adopt.
Although fostering is beneficial for animals of any age, it appears to have the greatest impact on the shelter’s youngest additions.
“Puppies and kittens always need fostering,” Cruzan said. “The tiny ones do better in a foster home than in a shelter environment.”
Shelter volunteers say they also have noticed how fostering can save animals’ lives.
“Letting them get out of the crate into a more focused environment where they can get more attention and outside time can be really helpful,” said Savannah Bailey, a volunteer dog walker.
Maddie Kohlhagen, another volunteer dog walker, said: “I think fostering is really important for dogs, just to first of all get into a different environment, especially if they have really high energy and can get crazy. Being in a different environment might help.”
Because shelter officials believe the No. 1 way to decrease capacity in shelters is by spaying or neutering pets, they will set up appointments for pet owners who come to drop off surprise puppies or kittens. Spaying and neutering animals remains among the best ways to help decrease occupancy rates at the shelter, they said.
Other ways the community can help are by donating supplies, volunteering and sponsoring an animal’s adoption. Additionally, the Joplin Humane Society has developed the Shelter Pals program, through which school-age children can strengthen their reading or writing skills while spending quality time with the shelter’s dogs and cats.
