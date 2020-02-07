Hundreds of witches and wizards of all ages stepped through Platform 9 3/4 and into the magical world of "Harry Potter" on Friday at the Joplin Public Library for its annual "Harry Potter" Book Night.
The annual event is celebrated internationally around this time of year, with "Harry Potter" fans being encouraged to help pass the magic along to young readers or muggle-borns who have not yet experienced the classic books written by J.K. Rowling. This was Joplin’s fourth year for the spell-casting festivities.
“The reception to the first event was overwhelming, and there were so many people that we decided to make this an annual event,” said Christina Matekel-Gibson, children's librarian. “The turnout has grown a lot. At the old library, it was a smaller space, and we had about 100 people. The last three years, we’ve had over 200.”
The children’s department of the library was transformed into its very own version of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in which children and adults alike could practice potion-making, have their wand selected at Ollivanders wand shop or play a quick game of Quidditch.
The walls were decorated with Hogwarts acceptance letters, spare socks to free enslaved house elves and proclamations from Professor Dolores Umbridge. There was no limit to activities where children could pin the nose on Voldemort, sit inside a cardboard cutout version of Hagrid’s Hut or complete a scavenger hunt for Horcruxes.
With wand in hand, 7-year-old Calleigh Anderson, of Joplin, wore her Gryffindor House robes and tie as she wandered around the library hunting for Horcruxes, seven objects where Voldemort hid fragments of his soul to be immortal. In "Harry Potter," witches and wizards are sorted into four houses based on their personalities: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.
“Hermione is my favorite character because she’s the real hero,” said Calleigh. “Ron and Harry would literally be dead if it wasn’t for her. I really like the books because they’re more detailed than the movies.”
She attended the book night with her father, Wesley Anderson, a Ravenclaw, and her older brother, Noah, 10, a Slytherin. Wesley, a huge "Harry Potter" fan, said he took them to last year’s event and couldn’t miss this one.
“Last year, she had not started the books yet, but over this past year, she got old enough, and she’s already on the fourth book,” said Wesley. “I read it and then my son read it and now she’s reading it. We’re passing the wand. She’s very much a Hermione. We're proud of her."
Noah Anderson said his favorite book is “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the seventh and final book in the series. In the book, Harry, Hermione and Ron face off in a final battle against Lord Voldemort, the main antagonist.
Wesley Anderson said a distinct aspect of the "Harry Potter" series is that young readers can grow with the books as they continue the series.
“With her, when she picks it up, even at this age, the books grow with her and mature with her,” he said. “I think it’s cool to see.”
'Harry Potter' terminology
• Muggle: a nonmagical person.
• Polyjuice Potion: allows the user to temporarily transform into the physical form of another.
• Platform 9 3/4: the secret platform where students of Hogwarts Witchcraft and Wizardry board the Hogwarts Express to attend school.
• Gryffindor: one of the four houses, chosen for students who portray courage, chivalry and determination.
• Ravenclaw: one of the four houses, chosen for students who portray wisdom, cleverness and wit.
• Hufflepuff: one of the four houses, chosen for students who portray loyalty and hard work.
• Slytherin: one of the four houses, chosen for students who are known for being cunning and ambitious.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.