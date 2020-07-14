When reporter John Hacker was assigned last weekend to cover a tractor show in Miller, he stumbled across an interesting story.
As he tells it, he was preparing to leave the event, having done all the interviews he needed, when a skydiving instructor with Ozarks Skydiving Center called out to him: "Are you the reporter? If you have time, I have a really neat story for you."
He followed the instructor and found June Kerr, who was celebrating her 85th birthday with a skydiving experience. You can read her story later today at joplinglobe.com and in tomorrow's print edition.
Our newsroom is also hard at work on stories about:
- Plans by the city of Joplin to distribute masks to residents.
- More free COVID-19 testing opportunities coming this weekend to Southwest Missouri.
- Medicaid expansion, a proposal on the Aug. 4 ballot.
We'll also have the latest sports news, crime reports and more.
Have a good evening, and stay safe.
