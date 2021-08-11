NOEL, Mo. — A Noel woman has agreed to give up her kennel operation and several dogs after the Missouri attorney general filed actions against her alleging negligent care of them.
A preliminary injunction issued Tuesday by an area judge against Andre Damrill and her operation, Magic Puppies. That order prohibits the woman from breeding and selling dogs or operating as a commercial breeder.
An emergency restraining order was obtained July 20 that enabled authorities of the Missouri Department of Agriculture to rescue dogs at her kennel.
The attorney general's office issued a statement Wednesday that said an investigation began because Damrill had refused to allow inspections by the Department of Agriculture and was 75 days overdue for an annual inspection of the kennel as of July 14.
"When attempting to make the inspection, MDA officials noticed several thin boxers running in the yard and noticed what appeared to be fleas on the dogs," the attorney general's office said in the statement. The condition of the dogs prompted a request for a search and inspection of the kennel operation.
Seven dead dogs were found in kennel enclosures. Several dogs were so thin their rib cages were visible, and they had no drinking water available. The kennels were not ventilated, and grass and weeds were not trimmed around the kennel area, according to the statement.
Bill Fleischaker, a Joplin attorney who represents Damrill, said that she became disabled in November 2020. He said there was a difficult path to walk to get to the kennels and that she could no longer go there. She arranged for someone she thought would be reliable to take care of the dogs, he said.
"She did not know there was a problem until the temporary restraining order was issued," he said.
She is not physically able to operate the kennels any longer and has agreed that owners could be found for the existing dogs. She also agreed to the terms of the injunction, Fleischaker said.
The attorney general's statement said a referral for a criminal investigating is pending.
