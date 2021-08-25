The Woman’s Club of Joplin will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, Sept. 3, at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, 2019 S. Country Club Drive in Joplin.
Lunch will be served at noon, followed by a program presented by author Chad Stebbins. He wrote “Joplin’s Connor Hotel,” a 192-page book that details the history of the iconic structure built at the corner of Fourth and Main streets in the early 1900s.
The nine-story building collapsed on Nov. 11, 1978, the day before it was to be demolished with explosives. The Connor Hotel was closed in 1969.
Stebbins serves as the director of the Institute of International Studies at Missouri Southern State University.
Details: 417-483-6336.
