The Woman’s Club of Joplin will host its October Club Day at noon Friday, Oct. 7, at the Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, 2019 S. Country Club Drive in Joplin.
Lunch will be followed by a program presented by Calvin and Vicki Cassidy titled “The Fascinating Bird Community and Bird Counting.” Nearly 400 bird species are found in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
For more information or to make a reservation, call or text 417-483-6336.
