PITTSBURG, Kan. — As a float nurse, Courtney Redfern-Hamilton works wherever she’s needed each day at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.
One day she might be working inside the intensive care unit, the next in the emergency room. It’s a job that lets her do a variety of things, all while helping people.
Redfern-Hamilton’s journey in medicine began when she was 9 as she watched respiratory therapists work with her grandmother. Working with respiratory therapists during bouts of asthma also helped direct her career path.
“I always knew I wanted to take care of people,” Redfern-Hamilton said. “I’m a caregiver. If you are in need, I’m the first to say I’ll help.”
After several years as a respiratory therapist, Redfern-Hamilton decided to switch gears and become a nurse. Now in her role at Via Christi, she works along the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every day we walk into the building and make a choice to put ourselves in harm’s way, to keep our patients healthy and protect them,” she said. “We try every day to be the best nurse we can be, for all of our patients."
Born and raised in Pittsburg, Redfern-Hamilton graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1998.
She worked as a travel respiratory therapist until 2010, when she decided to attend nursing school, graduating in 2013 from Labette Community College alongside her sister, Brandy Russell.
“We decided to go back together,” Redfern-Hamilton said. “Our parents were proud to have both of us graduate together.”
Redfern-Hamilton and her husband, Donny, have one 15-year-old son, Brett, a freshman at Columbus High School. Typically, their spring months are filled with Brett’s athletic endeavors — all of which have been placed on hold due to the pandemic.
Redfern-Hamilton saw nursing as a way to continue to help people. Working as a floating nurse gave her the flexibility she loved as a travel therapist but allow her to be stationary in one hospital.
Working in a pandemic
Redfern-Hamilton said her work during the pandemic was at first scary because of all of the unknown factors.
“As a nurse, you have a lot of anxiety, not so much for yourself but because you want to protect the people around you,” she said. “The unknown is what’s scary.”
She’s grateful for the Via Christi officials, who have worked to help keep the staff up to date regarding the various protocols and procedures. She credits Naomi Powers and Jessica Cobb, the nursing director and manager, respectively, for their efforts at the beginning of the pandemic. Especially as things changed hour by hour in the early days of the crisis.
“They were our lifelines,” Redfern-Hamilton said. “They worked night and day when this started, and knew what we needed to be protected.”
During the day, Redfern-Hamilton said she, like other nurses, help step in to offer an ear.
“Patients are often lonely and scared,” Redfern-Hamilton said. “We are to be there as their family, their nurse and advocate, all in one.”
She’s helped patients use an iPad to contact family members, using FaceTime and other resources.
“Even in this anxious time, I’m really proud of our staff,” Redfern-Hamilton said. “They really do show compassion, especially when (patients) can’t have family members there.”
She’s watched as some people working 12-hour shifts in personal protective equipment pin a picture of themselves on their uniform to remind patients of the human being under the protective garments.
“We know patients are scared,” Redfern-Hamilton said.
Life lessons
Throughout it all, Redfern-Hamilton strives to remember the lessons she learned from her parents.
“I was very lucky growing up," she said. "I had two parents who always let me know they were proud of me. My dad died two years ago, and I helped care for him. Even when he was sick, he never went a day without telling me how proud he was of me.”
She hopes her son sees a mom working to help others even when things are a bit scary or unknown.
“If you continue to do what you are meant to do in life, things will work themselves out,” she said. “As nurses, we are part of the pandemic. We pray every day for anyone who has the virus, that they will walk out of the hospital as a healthy person and go back to their life.”
