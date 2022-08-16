Wreaths

Susie Crutcher places a wreath on her father's grave recently at Mount Hope Cemetery. Crutcher is the oldest daughter of Bruce Benson, a U.S. Army veteran of World War II who played taps on his cornet every day at sundown near the Webb City post office. Known widely by the community as “Webb City’s Bugle Boy,” Benson had lived in Webb City for 73 years. He died at age 95 in 2020. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we noted a movement to honor veterans. 

The daughter of a bugle-playing World War II veteran aims to decorate the headstones of more than 1,000 veterans buried at Mount Hope Cemetery. She is seeking support from the community. 

