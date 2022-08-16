Today in the Globe newsroom we noted a movement to honor veterans.
The daughter of a bugle-playing World War II veteran aims to decorate the headstones of more than 1,000 veterans buried at Mount Hope Cemetery. She is seeking support from the community.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature stories about:
- More details from Monday's Joplin City Council meeting.
- Crawford County conducting a recount of the state's recent abortion vote.
- Preliminary results of Missouri student performance.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
