Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into the effect of COVID on families after a death.
Stefani Daniel, who recently lost her unvaccinated husband to COVID, shared details about the illness, death and aftermath. You'll be able to read much more in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
Over the weekend you'll also find reports about:
- How COVID hospitalizations are keeping local hospitals from accepting transfer requests from other hospitals.
- More details about the city looking into smart sidewalks.
- Events held in conjunction with the state's bicentennial.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.