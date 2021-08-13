Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a family recovering from the loss of a member after a fatal shooting.
It's been two years since David Ingle was shot and killed by Joplin police during an episode of mental illness. His sister spoke with us about remembering him and how his death is being used to potentially help other people with mental health issues.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend we'll also have reports about:
- The latest COVID numbers from area hospitals.
- A new partnership between Freeman Health System and Crowder College.
- A send-off for a Carthage Paralympian headed to Japan.
We hope you have an invigorating weekend.
