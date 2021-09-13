Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a woman's dream of running a business.
Ayla Sarakinis, who was born with Down Syndrome, has always dreamed of opening up her own store. She did just that at a location in the North Heights neighborhood, where she offers antiques and collectibles.
We'll have more about Ayla's Place in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Joplin City Council's worksession meeting.
- The latest on the murder trial of Stephen Thompson set to begin this week.
- A celebration of life for Crowder College founder James Tatum.
We hope your Monday played out better than a typical Monday.
