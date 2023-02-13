Today in the Globe newsroom we learned about the importance of pacemakers.
A woman's heart surgery as a 15-year-old, which included the use of a pacemaker, was featured on the day before Valentine's Day at Freeman Health System.
We'll have more in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A Joplin City Council worksession.
- Further limits being discussed for Missouri's Sunshine Law.
- A group that provides pet food to people in need.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
