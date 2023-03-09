Women's Day

(from left) Eva Joly, a Missouri Southern State University international student, Chalise Cooper, Liberty Utilities engineering administrative assistant, and Colleen Carroll, pastor of South Joplin Disciples, answer questions during an International Women's Day event at Missouri Southern State University on Wednesday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we heard from women in the community. 

In recognition of International Women's Day, several of the area's influential women participated in a panel and talked about their challenges. 

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Offers for the former Joplin Public Library building.
  • Efforts to restore abortion rights in Missouri. 
  • A book dealing with Quapaw Nation history.

We hope you have a peaceful evening. 

