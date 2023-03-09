Today in the Globe newsroom we heard from women in the community.
In recognition of International Women's Day, several of the area's influential women participated in a panel and talked about their challenges.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Offers for the former Joplin Public Library building.
- Efforts to restore abortion rights in Missouri.
- A book dealing with Quapaw Nation history.
We hope you have a peaceful evening.
