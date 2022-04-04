FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Jury selection starts Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the perjury and evidence tampering case against William Tisaby. He was hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in 2018 to investigate then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, resulting in an invasion of privacy indictment. The case didn't go to trial, but Greitens resigned in June 2018. Prosecutors say Tisaby lied under oath during the Greitens investigation.