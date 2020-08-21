PITTSBURG, Kan. — A traveling exhibit that brings to life the history of the women’s suffrage movement in Kansas will come to Pittsburg State University just days after the 100th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.
The exhibit, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Kansas and its Centennial Celebration Committee, is a seven-panel "mobile museum" built on the theme "Learning from the Past, Imagining the Future." Its panels feature some of the women who led the movement for women's right to vote in the early 20th century.
Beginning with Clarina Nichols in the late 1800s, women in Kansas fought for decades to ensure their inclusion in civic life. Kansas was on the leading edge, as women could vote in all elections in Kansas starting in 1912 — eight years before the 19th Amendment extended that right to the rest of the country. Also highlighted is the influence of Black and Native American women, who had an integral part in the movement even though many of them weren't able to exercise their right to vote until much later.
The exhibit will be displayed from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4 in the Bicknell Art Gallery inside the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. The gallery will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by appointment.
It will then move to the university's Leonard H. Axe Library Sept. 4 through Sept. 11. Hours there are from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
The exhibit is funded in part by a grant from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, the Kansas Health Foundation and Humanities Kansas. Kansas-owned businesses, universities and individuals also helped make the exhibit possible. It will visit towns throughout the state over the next 14 months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.