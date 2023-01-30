There are 10 loggerhead turtles that have been at the Wonders of Wildlife Museum in Springfield since Jan. 2, recovering from a cold-stunning event.
Cold-stunning is a type of hypothermia that occurs when turtles get caught in water that is too cold for their systems.
Even more interestingly, they were given honorary names of cities across the Ozarks — including Joplin and Neosho.
"The turtles are doing great," Mike Daniel, director of animal care for the museum, recently told us.
