ALBA, Mo. — State fire marshals could not conclusively identify the source of a fire that killed two Alba children on Feb. 6, though witnesses and the location of the heaviest damage indicated a wood stove was the possible source.
The two victims, sisters Kynzee Norris, 8,and Laynee Norris, 6, died of smoke inhalation, according to a ruling by Jasper County Coroner Rob Chappel based on the autopsy report of a Springfield pathologist.
The blaze was reported at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the family's home, 11854 County Lane 196.
A grandfather, Ovie Pritchett, and a third child, a sister, escaped from the fire discovered by the girls' parents, David Norris and Briana Pritchett, as they returned to the home after running an errand.
Reports of the fire investigation were recently released by the Missouri Department of Public Safety's Division of Fire Safety in response to an open records request by the Globe.
State fire investigators Grant Wheeler and Randy Sweet worked the case.
"Due to the amount of fire damage sustained and the structure instability, I was unable to perform a detailed interior examination," Wheeler wrote. "It appeared the area of fire origin was located in the middle of the southeast side of the structure."
Their reports state that the heaviest damage to the house involved walls and roof portions that had collapsed from fire damage.
A diagram of the house made by the investigators show that the family's wood heat stove was located in that area, and the bedroom where the two girls slept was near the stove. The other child slept in another bedroom.
Wheeler concluded that, "Due to the amount of fire damage sustained, no factual cause could be determined. The cause of this fire is listed as undetermined."
Firefighter accounts
Flames had already breached the roof and the east and west sides of the house when the Tri-Cities Fire Department arrived, Chief Josh Craig told the investigators.
The family was standing outside the blaze and pointed toward where the girls had been in their beds.
The chief made repeated attempts to enter the burning house but was forced back by heat and smoke.
He told investigators a neighbor pulled an elderly family member, Ovie Pritchett, out the back door of the house after finding him lying on the floor next to the door. Pritchett was having medical issues and was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The investigator was told that firefighters, in the role of first responders, answered a call to the house several days earlier regarding a medical call for the elderly relative. There were several material items around the wood stove in the living room of the house that were described in the report as fire hazards.
Parent statements
Fire investigators interviewed the parents of the girls, Briana Pritchett and David Norris on Feb. 19.
They said that before the fire that night, they were going to go to Pritchett's mother's house to pick up a comforter for one of the beds.
Before they left, the two girls were attempting to build a tent in their room with some new sheets. The parents told them to take down the tent and go to bed.
But as the couple tried to drive away from the house, their truck had a flat tire in the driveway. The mother went in the house while Norris tried to fix the tire but couldn't so he went to a neighbor and asked for a ride.
The couple, driven by the neighbor, went to get the comforter, but then, the neighbor's car's wouldn't start when they tried to leave. Within a few minutes, they had the car running again and headed back.
As they arrived in the driveway, they saw the house on fire. Fire was coming out the roof above the living room, the parents told the investigators.
They jumped out of the car and ran to the house. They tried to get in the back door but were blocked by smoke and heat.
Norris broke out a window to a bedroom on the north side of the house but could not see any of the family members. He then went to another bedroom on the south side where the two girls slept. He broke out a window but couldn't see anything inside. He grabbed a hatchet and tried to tear open an outside wall to get inside, but that did not work.
They told investigators the wood stove was the only source of heat in the house. It was located along a wall between the living room and kitchen. Both parents said Norris had cleaned out the stove the previous day and always cleaned the flue once a week. Ashes were taken to a dump location away from the house.
The stove had been burning all day that day, and about an hour earlier, Norris had filled it with wood. He told investigators the stove did not have a blower and that they used a fan to circulate the heat.
At the time of the fire, Southwest Missouri was experiencing below average low temperatures. The high that day had been 32 degrees; the low was 18 degrees. The historic average is a high of 46 degrees and a low of 24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The stove sat on wooden blocks, and a stack of wood had been kept next to the stove, investigators were told.
A celebration of life was held for the two girls on Valentine's Day. Classmates and friends set hundreds of pastel-colored balloons afloat in remembrance of the two girls, students at Webb City schools.
