NEOSHO, Mo. — Steps toward buying out properties from 2017 flood victims could start soon.
Officials with the city of Neosho in October submitted an application for federal Community Development Block Grant funds for the buyouts via the Missouri Department of Economic Development. At the time of the application, the state department was expected to make a decision about the grant before the end of 2019.
As of Monday, Rachel Holcomb, director of economic development for Neosho, said she had received no update about a decision.
But it appears Neosho may receive some funds. Gerrit Brinks, of the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, said in an email that the state's CDBG director indicated that the state's economic development officials would be working more closely with Neosho, the Coordinating Council and Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri on buyout steps some time in January.
If funds are awarded, then the next two phases of the buyout will begin. First, victims will be able to begin applying for funds. Then, the city of Neosho will select an appraiser to negotiate property values with property owners.
It is not known how much the city will receive for buyouts. Residents during a public hearing in October expressed concern that offers would not be enough to cover costs of increased property values and repeated damage from similar flooding two years later. Many of the same properties that flooded in 2017 also flooded last spring.
During that meeting, residents interested in applying were told to expect offers to come in at a property's 2017 pre-flood valuation minus any FEMA funds received for recovery.
Jill Cornett, executive director of the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, encouraged people to apply despite uncertainty over values and offers because they can always reject an offer.
Property owners will not be forced to sell their properties, regardless of whether their neighbors sell their properties. According to a survey performed by the city of Neosho, 147 of 205 respondents favor a buyout.
Land bought under the program would be converted open space, wetlands management or park space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.