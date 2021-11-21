Missouri Southern State University has undertaken a series of construction projects that officials say will enhance the safety, accessibility and aesthetics of the campus.
The projects focus on campus roads and parking lots, the campus oval, crosswalks and the tunnel under Newman Road. They are being paid for through federal and state funds; some aesthetic projects, such as a foundation, will be funded through the Missouri Southern Foundation.
Construction includes:
• Street replacement. University Parkway from Billingsly Student Center to Taylor Performing Arts Center, and International Avenue from the traffic light on Newman Road past the intersection of Lantern Drive, will be closed for replacement of the asphalt. All parking lots will remain accessible. Officials said this is one of the most needed repairs on the campus.
• Parking lot updates. Paver installation continues. A portion of the main parking lot that has been fenced off for several weeks will be opened soon.
• Tunnel improvements. The tunnel running under Newman Road from the Quads residence hall to the main parking remains closed. Students coming from the residence halls to the main campus are asked to use the crosswalks at International Avenue and Newman Road.
• Temporary entrance closures. Entrances that were closed in Hearnes and Webster halls have reopened, although some fencing may remain to allow for landscaping. The main entrance to Spiva Library also is open, despite the presence of fencing as demolition of the sidewalk continues.
• Reynolds Hall. Construction on the main entrance is nearing completion. Until then, pedestrians should use the side door next to Billingsly Student Center.
Overall, work is scheduled to be complete by February. MSSU officials note that there may be some headaches for vehicle traffic and pedestrians while construction is continuing but that the product should be worth it.
“The end result will be an asphalt street as smooth as glass — a great step forward for the front door of our beautiful campus,” the university said in a news release.
