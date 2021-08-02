Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at construction projects to benefit Joplin students.
We caught up with progress at two projects authorized by voters last year: As work continues at Dover Hill Elementary to prepare the ground for foundations, a classroom expansion at Kelsey Norman Elementary is about three months away from completion.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting, which began shortly before this email was sent.
- A reminder about Election Day and issues on ballots across the region.
- Missouri's sales tax holiday set for this weekend.
We hope you have a relaxing evening. We'll see you at the polls tomorrow.
