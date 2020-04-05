Work could begin this spring on the Ruby Jack Trail, upgrading an unimproved section of the former railroad line between Carl Junction and Carthage.
Braden Horst, president of the Joplin Trails Coalition, said the group has an apparent low bid for work on a 2.5-mile stretch from just west of County Road 240 to County Road 270, near Missouri Highway 171.
Once work begins, he said, it should take only take a few weeks to complete.
The trail extends from Carthage to the Kansas state line, passing through Carl Junction and Oronogo. The work will connect the eastern section of the trail, which is already finished, with a 2-mile section that is finished through Carl Junction to Route JJ. That would make 14 miles improved from Carthage to the west side of Carl Junction.
Horst said Asbell Companies, which is on Missouri Highway 171 north of Carl Junction, submitted a bid of $109,499 for the work.
"They are very community-minded; this is in their backyard," Horst said of Asbell.
The coalition manages the 3.5-mile Frisco Greenway, which is owned by the cities of Joplin and Webb City, and owns and manages the 16-mile Ruby Jack. Grants, membership dues and fundraisers help pay for trail work. Details about membership, fundraisers and work days can be found at joplintrailscoalition.org.
The group received a grant from the Missouri Recreational Trails Program that will pay for 70 percent of the work, with the remaining 30 percent kicked in locally.
The Recreational Trails Program grant administered by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources provides federal funds to develop and maintain public trails. The grants are available to local and state governments, school districts, nonprofit and even for-profit organizations. The Joplin Trails Coalition has previously received two grants, one in 2014 for $44,340 and a second in 2016 for $49,166.
Because of that, the bid must still be approved by the Missouri DNR.
"Once Jeff City approves of Asbell, JTC will sign construction contracts," Horst said.
Because the trail group cannot legally cross Kansas City Southern railroad tracks at Missouri Highway 171, a 200-foot trail section between 171 and County Road 270 will be used for a parking lot, to be developed later.
The unimproved stretch of the trail currently consists of loose gravel and railroad rock, and much of it is overgrown. While it is sometimes used by hikers, it is not suitable for biking. The new surface will have a compacted limestone gravel similar to the rest of the trail, which will be cleared of growth, Horst said.
He also said the Joplin Trails Coalition recently completed a resurfacing project on a 1-mile stretch of the Ruby Jack from the trailhead next to Leggett & Platt's corporate headquarters west to Ivy Road.
The last phase is to complete the 2-mile section west of Carl Junction. Coalition officials have also said their goal is to eventually connect the Ruby Jack Trail with the Frisco Greenway Trail.
Doing so would connect nearly every city in Jasper County, Horst has said.
Original vision
When finished, the Ruby Jack Trail in Southwest Missouri will run 16 miles from Carthage through Oronogo and Carl Junction to the state line, but it could have been a 28-mile trail running all the way to Columbus, Kansas. Many years ago, commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas, adopted an ordinance requiring a surety bond of $10,000 per mile when the trail was proposed, making it too expensive for the Joplin Trails Coalition to proceed.
