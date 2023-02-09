CARTERVILLE, Mo. — An old school gymnasium in Carterville is being repurposed as a community center, and volunteers will be working Saturday on the historic building.
The first Carterville Community Center work day is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Saturday at the building at 209 E. Hall St. across the street from Carterville Elementary School.
Carterville City Council member Cris Henkle and her husband, John, owners of Henkle’s True Value Hardware, said they're donating about $5,000 worth of material and supplies to the project in an effort to create an events space that will pay for itself in the long run.
Volunteers are signed up to attend to multiple repair and painting tasks.
“The whole goal for me is to get it financially self-supporting,” Cris Henkle said. “I think it can do it because there’s not a lot of utility rental spaces in our area. There are a lot of very fancy event centers that are very expensive.”
According to a written release from the city of Carterville, the old gym was built in 1954 for the former Carterville High School.
The building will be 70 years old in January 2024.
“The building has been home to sporting events, fundraisers and even concerts from the likes of Tex Ritter,” the city said in its release. “Few modifications have been made to the building since its construction. Wood bleacher seating for 500 surrounds the original maple basketball court. Additional courtside seating can be added to accommodate 320 more people. A large balcony used during high school physical education class housed a trampoline and the still visible shuffleboard court.”
The city said work began in November to restore the building for Cookies with Santa, one of the many festivals hosted by the Carterville Park Committee.
Workers installed computerized locks and thermostats so access and utilities could be controlled remotely from Carterville City Hall.
Mayor Alan Griffin said he hopes the windows can be opened up for the first time in decades during this and future work days.
“Sunlight has not shined in the gym for years,” Griffin said. “We want the glass panes replaced. "
We want to open it up and let the sun shine in. That’ll make all the difference in the world. The windows can probably be opened and closed and that will make a difference.”
He said people should come out on Saturday and see the building even if they can’t stay and work.
“At least come out in the beginning and we can explain to them the vision we have,” Griffin said. “They can leave at that point, come in and enjoy some donuts and coffee, or there’s something you can do if you want to stay.”
Volunteers have sourced material donations from vendors such as Wooster Brush Co., Benjamin Moore, Masterchem and Henkle’s Ace Hardware, so repairs have been at no cost to taxpayers.
Cris Henkle says the gym holds sentimental value for many local residents.
“When I mention the Carterville gym, everyone has a story,” she said. “I was in a restaurant, and an 80-year-old woman stopped me to tell me about her days as cheerleader in the Carterville gym. It was the heart of the community in 1954, and it still functions as that today.”
