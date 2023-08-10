PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation announced this week that it will halt all work on the western alignment of U.S. Highway 69 in Crawford County, also known as the Crawford County Corridor or the Pittsburg Bypass, until a new study of the corridor can be completed.
This includes a pause on design work and construction work to U.S. Highway 160, which was to extend the highway to the west along 590th Avenue.
State and local officials have sought for decades to expand roughly 18 miles of U.S. 69 to a four-lane freeway, beginning at the Cherokee-Crawford county line and continuing north to the city of Arma. The preferred option for years has been to develop a western alignment, or route west of the city of Pittsburg, rather than an eastern alignment or expanding the existing highway.
But earlier this summer, residents who attended public meetings about the work said they want improvements to the highway but were opposed to the western alignment of the corridor, KDOT officials said. The most common reasons cited were the cost of the project, its impact on area homes and the potential impact of a bypass on towns and existing businesses, officials said.
Residents and state officials also said the last study of the U.S. 69 corridor project, which identified the western alignment as the preferred option, was completed in 2012, which caused some concern that the needs of the area have changed since then.
“We heard loud and clear the U.S. 69 corridor is a top priority for Southeast Kansas,” said Greg Schieber, KDOT state transportation engineer, in a statement. “We also heard things have changed since decisions were made more than a decade ago, and we need to step back and work with communities to find the right solution for the future of U.S. 69. Infrastructure improvements are expensive, and we want to invest in projects that not only improve the state highway system, but also align with the needs and visions of Kansas communities.”
KDOT recently received a $13 million federal earmark to fund a small phase of the bypass. The entire U.S. 69 Crawford County Corridor project is estimated to cost more than $400 million, and no other funds have been identified for construction, state officials said.
The state transportation department will launch a new corridor study later this year to evaluate U.S. 69 in Crawford County. The study will include an updated traffic and safety analysis to help determine viable options to improve the Crawford County Corridor, officials said. It will take an estimated 12 to 18 months to complete the new study.
Details about the study schedule and opportunities for input are available at www.ksdot.gov/us69crawfordcountycorridor.asp.
