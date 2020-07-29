Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.