Galena officials had big plans for an 1899 rail car on old Route 66. The one-of-a-kind presidential railroad car was destined for restoration as a tourist attraction, but someone had other ideas. It was destroyed in a suspected arson earlier this week.
Former Galena Mayor Dale Oglesby, who acquired the car from Union Station in Kansas City three years ago, told the Globe, “Most railroads have a rail car called the 'presidential car' that the president of the railroad can ride on, and then they offer it to visiting dignitaries like the president of the United States. This was the first one to ride up and down KCS."
"We were pretty stoked about it, and we had people wanting to help restore it. It was something that was going to be a real asset to Route 66 and community tourism because there’s not another one quite like it.”
Construction is coming along at the Joplin Boys and Girls Club. We'll give you an update on the campaign that kicked off three years ago to raise $4 million for the renovation and expansion of the building on Comingo Avenue in Joplin. The campaign funds are renovating the existing 8,000-square-foot club and adding another 15,500 square feet for a teen center, a training room, extra program rooms, a kitchen and dining area, and more. The goal is to have construction completed this year.
Reporter Jeff Lehr has an update on the body discovered Tuesday on a property southwest of Joplin. It could be that of a man who had been reported missing, according to the Newton County sheriff.
In sports, the MIAA released a guiding document Wednesday for the start of fall activities. It clarifies starting dates and activities for the fall sports seasons.
And Rosie Hubbard, director of the new COVID-19 unit at Freeman Health System, recalls how it took just four days to create the unit and gives her thoughts on this latest weapon in the fight against the virus.
