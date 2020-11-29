A park dedicated to the memory of the fallen soldiers in a Civil War battle and the destruction of what was once the third-largest community in Jasper County is continuing to see improvements under the care of a committee of volunteers.
Bob Harrington, president of the committee dedicated to the Sherwood/Rader Farm Civil War Memorial Park, said volunteers held a work day recently in preparation for adding a new information kiosk and preserving the old barn that stands in the park.
He said volunteers installed a new split-rail fence to divide the park into sections, and he will be working with a concrete contractor on Dec. 1 to install a new marker with details about the 2016 archaeological dig that revealed new evidence about the May 18, 1863, encounter between Confederate guerrillas and Black soldiers fighting for the Union.
“It looks very nice,” Harrington said. “Since we've been doing these projects, I’m out there three or four times a week, and I have not been out there yet that there hasn’t been someone come in and stop and talk to me or read the kiosk and look at the site.''
Recent improvements
Harrington said volunteers held a work day on Nov. 7 and installed the newest split-rail fence immediately north of an old shed on the property.
Harrington said volunteers also spent time clearing out the old shed and did some work to preserve it for later use in the park.
“We’re going to keep the barn,” Harrington said. “Our hope is we’d like to raise the peak of the barn to give it a steep slope because the barn now is not really representative of mid-19th century; the barns would have a higher peak on the roof. But I’ve got to raise money before we can do that. Then we’d like to side the barn with something that looks more period than that.”
Harrington talked about the group’s plans for the future.
“Our long-term plans include building a cabin and hopefully a two-story house that’s representative of the old Rader Farm house,” Harrington said. “That will basically be just east of where the barn is. The space between the barn and the fence we want to leave open so if we want to have reenactors out there we can set up tents and do some living history kind of things to show the public what’s going on and why this space is important.
“North of that fence, we intend to basically let it go natural and not mow it at all, let it grow up like it was. Long term what we’d like to do is work with the conservation department and actually plant that out as a prairie so it would look like what it did when it was prairie grass in that area.”
Harrington said the new kiosk, slated for installation Tuesday, will describe the results of an archaeological dig conducted by Chris Duke, a Missouri State University student, that uncovered Civil War sites and changed what was known about the savage fight that took place there.
Why it matters
The park is located a few hundred yards west of the original site of the William Rader farmstead, which is on private property.
The current owner hasn’t allowed researchers to search that site, but the 2016 archaeological dig by Duke seemed to reveal evidence that the county-owned land was part of the battlefield and that the battle didn’t take place exactly as witness accounts from the time said.
The incident was a small ambush in the context of the overall Civil War.
On May 18, 1863, Union soldiers from the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry, based at a fort in Baxter Springs, Kansas, crossed into Jasper County to forage for food and stopped at the home of Andrew Rader and his family to take some corn they’d harvested.
Andrew Rader was away fighting with Confederate forces at the time.
While the soldiers threw the corn from an attic storage area to their wagons, Confederate guerrillas under Maj. Thomas Livingston struck suddenly, cutting down some of the Union soldiers before they could get to their guns, which were stacked around trees some distance from the home.
An eyewitness narrative says white Union officers and men fled before Livingston’s forces, leaving the Black soldiers at the home to be slaughtered and their bodies mutilated by the Confederates.
Union soldiers returned in force the next day and found their comrades still laying where they fell. The narrative says the bodies were so badly mutilated the commander of the Union troops had them placed in the Rader Farm home and the home burned.
The Union commander then retaliated by burning and destroying the nearby town of Sherwood, the third-largest community in Jasper County at the time behind Carthage and Sarcoxie.
Evidence from Duke’s dig included unfired balls and bullets, the remains of a cap that matches one worn by Union soldiers and a part of a canteen that matches those carried by Union combatants.
Most accounts have Union soldiers on horseback fleeing in a different direction while soldiers on foot ran to the west along a road through the area that led to the current Sherwood/Rader Farm Park.
Duke, in a 2016 presentation at Missouri Southern State University, said the evidence showed that the land owned by the county may have been a spot where fleeing Union soldiers may have paused to make a stand against their attackers.
The bullets Duke found were likely dropped when frightened soldiers reached into their ammunition pouches and grabbed for the powder and shot to load their guns.
Duke said he found some ammunition that matched the type used in rifles likely carried by the Black soldiers and some that might have matched pistols and other weapons that were likely used by white officers, meaning whites and Blacks fought together on this land.
Steve Weldon, retired director of the Jasper County Records Center and an area historian, said in 2016 that the find changes how we understand this small chapter of American history.
“What we’re finding out here is that the ground which the park has is significant to the story because, what it basically was, it is the rally ground where Black and white soldiers met to put forth the resistance and protect themselves as they made their way back to Baxter Springs,” Weldon said.
“It changes the story; it opens a window from a disastrous defeat to a gathering together to defend themselves. On the flag of the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry is the word Sherwood, and I always thought why in the world would they put Sherwood on their battle flag for a miserable defeat and then a revenge action of burning a town down. What else did they do? Now we know they did fight back, that it was a battle and it was a battle with Black and white Union soldiers against the guerrilla forces.“
On the web
Chris Duke’s graduate school thesis explaining his archeological study of the Sherwood/Rader Farm Civil War Memorial Park and his findings and conclusions can be found online here https://bearworks.missouristate.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1974&context=theses.
The committee that manages the park has a Facebook page and posts updates there.
