Joplin's downtown core will soon see the rare construction of two new buildings on Main Street.
After a delay of about two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kate Moss DeGraff and her husband, Brad DeGraff, have started work on the first of what is intended to be two buildings to be built at 906-914 S. Main St.
Members of the Joplin Redevelopment Corp. voted to recommend that a property tax break be approved by the Joplin City Council for the first building in the project, which is now under construction.
The DeGraffs requested a tax break allowed under Chapter 353 of Missouri law. The law states that property taxes can be waived in urban areas of cities that city officials agree are blighted because of age, obsolescence, inadequate or outmoded design or deterioration among other conditions that can affect tax revenues.
Brad DeGraff told the JRC at a meeting Tuesday that the concrete pad for the first building has been poured. The couple's plan is to build mixed-use buildings with commercial space on the main floor and apartments on the second floor. There will be two commercial spaces on the first floors and three, two-bedroom apartments upstairs.
Kate Moss DeGraff's business, KM Guru Marketing, which currently is located in another downtown building, will be relocated to one of the commercial spaces.
DeGraff said the tax break will help the couple afford construction of the second building.
He requested a 100% tax waiver over 10 years that would amount to $265,000, and a 50% waiver for the next 15 years, which would come to $279,000.
"We are real excited to fill a gap in the downtown," DeGraff told the JRC. "We really think it will draw people to it" as well as that area of the downtown where some of the existing historic buildings that were vacant have been refurbished, brining new business and residential tenants there.
The site for the Moss-DeGraff project was once occupied by three buildings that had stood in Joplin since its early days, all part of a designated historic district. There was the 1900 Rains Brothers Building at 906 S. Main St., the 1914 Carl Adams Building at 912 S. Main St. and the C.R. Davis Groceries, Flour and Feed Building at 914 S. Main St.
The Rains Building was destroyed by fire in 2012 and the Adams Building at 910-912 S. Main St. collapsed later as a result of its weakened condition from losing a support wall shared with the Rains building as a result of the fire damage.
Brothers Charles and George Rains, who had been mine operators in Galena, Kansas, operated a hardware store in that building which later housed the Mineral Hardware Co. and the Roosevelt Hotel. Largely vacant by the 1970s, the building was used for years by antique dealer Ray Rose, who operated Rose Antiques in the first floor.
It was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1990 as a place that had few alterations and remained largely the same as when it was built.
Next door to it, a wall of the Carl Adams Building at 910-912 S. Main St. was left exposed by the Rains building fire. It collapsed in 2013. That caused the city to also condemn the next door C.R. Davis Groceries building at 914 S. Main St. as a dangerous building because of structural issues. That building had become the Midway Pool parlor in the 1950s.
DeGraff said some bricks saved from from an old wall of one of the buildings would be used somehow in the new project. The two buildings are to be connected by a courtyard to provide some outdoor space for those who use the buildings. The two buildings are to be brick with large front windows on the main floor similar to existing downtown historic buildings.
The city's Historic Preservation Commission has approved the architectural design, DeGraff said.
JRC board member Doug Doll asked if the residential portion of the properties are eligible for the tax breaks. The city's planning a development director, Troy Bolander, said it is eligible.
Bolander was asked what happens to the tax break if the project does not work out as planned.
He said that if the project does not happen the waiver would be voided or, if the buildings were sold it would transfer to the new owner.
For now, the waiver would apply only to the first building because that is all that is under construction, the commission was told. DeGraff said he does not know when the second building will be built.
Since the school district also would have to forgo property taxes, there were meetings with school district officials several times to explain the tax break process and the project details. The JRC board members were told that the school district representatives concurred with granting the waiver.
Lori Haun, executive director of the Joplin Downtown Alliance, said it is important to have new construction in vacant downtown spaces.
"Downtown areas are most successful when they are densely developed," she said. "When they are built to complement the historic surroundings with large storefront windows and placement by the sidewalk, they add to the walkability of the area."
Empty lots add little to a community, she said, "whereas housing and customer facing businesses create energy, revenue, and add to the mix of amenities."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.