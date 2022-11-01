Cleveland Apartment Fire

This file photo shows the extensive damage exacted May 12 by fire at the historice Cleveland Apartments in Joplin. The Joplin Fire Department is conducting a review of the execution of the fire suppression effort by it and multiple departments from the area. GLOBE FILE | ANDY OSTMEYER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a plan to restore a burned historic building.

Owners of the Cleveland Apartments expect to start rescue and renovation work soon. The building suffered extensive damage from a May fire. 

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Connect2Culture announcing a series of concerts. 
  • Gov. Mike Parson's possible attorney general choice if Eric Schmitt wins his Senate race. 
  • Six named to the Carthage Hall of Heroes. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.