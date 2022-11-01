Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a plan to restore a burned historic building.
Owners of the Cleveland Apartments expect to start rescue and renovation work soon. The building suffered extensive damage from a May fire.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Connect2Culture announcing a series of concerts.
- Gov. Mike Parson's possible attorney general choice if Eric Schmitt wins his Senate race.
- Six named to the Carthage Hall of Heroes.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.