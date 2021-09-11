Missouri Southern was seeking funds back in 2018 for the Taylor Performing Arts Center, including money to update the sound equipment. In general, the entirety of the performing arts center building is one of MSSU's top priorities for capital improvements. University officials have previously said their wish list includes a complete renovation of the building, an extension of its lobby and the installation of a driveway and pull-through lane in front of it. GLOBE FILE | ROGER NOMER