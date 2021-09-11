Work on repairing damage in Taylor Performing Arts Center on the campus of Missouri Southern State University is close to beginning in earnest.
During a report Friday to the university’s Board of Governors, Rob Yust, vice president for business affairs, said engineering specifications have been compiled for the project. Contractors are expected to return bids over the next couple of weeks.
The project has been on the back burner for years, Yust said, but state funding enabled the university to resume.
"We knew that when we shut it down, it would be about $2 million to repair. We couldn't reopen it until we received adequate funding, and we couldn't do that ourselves," Yust said. "When the state appropriation came through last spring, we ramped the project up again."
The university is expected to receive $2.5 million from the state to help fund repair of the center. But it is feared that that allocation won't buy as much because of rising steel prices and other volatility in construction material prices.
Yust said the university asked the state for enough money to fund other enhancements, such as upgrades to seating and carpeting.
"Preliminary indications in the past had the structural issues at under $2 million to fix," Yust said. "But time has escalated prices. We're not sure what we are going to get."
The auditorium was closed after an engineering firm found cracks in its walls, both horizontally and vertically on exterior walls. Some wall displacement was also discovered.
Once contractors submit their proposals, Yust said the university hopes to choose one by the end of September.
In other meeting business:
• The board was brought up to speed about how the university’s athletics department is dealing with a national change that allows student athletes to profit from their name, image or likeness.
Rob Mallory, director of athletics, said that the university is complying with a recently passed state law. Under that law, the university is not allowed to deny opportunities or penalize student athletes for taking advantage of such opportunities. Students must disclose such business arrangements, and may not enter into agreements that conflict with university agreements.
