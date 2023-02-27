You might remember one of the fires last year that made headlines in Joplin.
A fire in May of last year damaged the historic Cleveland Apartments, three stone buildings located at 801-807 W. First St.
But plans to renovate them were well underway by then, and that work has now picked up again. Repair and renovation is starting, city officials recently told us.
Learn more in a story from reporter Debby Woodin at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- An update on the Pearl Brothers building on Main Street.
- Details about public memorial services coming up next month to honor two Joplin police officers killed last year in the line of duty.
- The latest advice for community economic development from columnist John Newby.
Have a nice Monday evening.
