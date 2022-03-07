PITTSBURG, Kan. — A group of scientists, county extension agents, area universities and Pittsburg High School students have been working together to develop solutions to real-world issues in the agricultural sector after attending a recent three-day workshop.
The second Farmers Accelerating Research in Materials Science, or FARMS, is a collaborative workshop that brings together problem solvers and agricultural workers in one place to help create a better future through advances in plastics and polymers.
Researchers heard directly from farmers about the daily challenges faced in the agricultural industry today and are devising plans to help solve them.
This year’s FARMS workshop was held in late February in Parsons and Pittsburg. The keynote speaker was Paul Hughes, the deputy secretary for business development for the Kansas Department of Commerce.
The Kansas Polymer Research Center at Pittsburg State University led the workshop in partnership with K-State county extension agents, as well as representatives from two leading polymer science centers — the Macromolecules Innovation Institute at Virginia Tech and the Biodesign Center for Sustainable Macromolecular Materials and Manufacturing at Arizona State.
“This program started out with us and Virginia Tech in 2020, and although it was canceled last year due to the pandemic, it keeps building momentum,” said Tim Dawsey, executive director of the Kansas Polymer Research Center at PSU. “Arizona State is now interested, and we plan to have Wichita State next year.”
Dawsey said the workshop teaches scientists what they may not know about raising crops or animals with the focus on how to address key issues through materials science. It also allows universities the opportunity to engage in one location with other educational institutions that otherwise would’ve been hundreds of miles away.
“We’re really learning from the farmers, and there’s been a lot of great education from it,” Dawsey said. “Recycling and waste materials are always constant issues, as well as pesticides and herbicides. ... We made a whole list of topics that went into buckets, and then we’re going to sort out who’s interested in what, collaborate and write proposals for funding to drive research into those areas.”
Dawsey said the goal is to start the research process by collecting samples of various plastics used in agriculture, identifying those materials and starting a database that lists information about the materials, the cost and any issues experienced in agriculture.
“I hope we can report some progress at our workshop next year,” Dawsey said.
Abby Whittington, an associate professor at Virginia Tech, served as a representative for the university in Blacksburg, Virginia, during the workshop. She’s also the director of the Macromolecular Science and Engineering graduate program, which is an interdisciplinary program around macromolecules, polymers, plastics and adhesives.
“We train students about the whole range of polymers — from synthesis to processing to characterization to application,” she said. “Students are really exposed to the areas of polymers, plastics and adhesives, what their applications can be used for, how to make them and characterize them.”
Attendees of the workshop had the opportunity to tour the Kansas Polymer Research Center at PSU. The center has an internationally recognized competence in bio-based polymers research, with a strong emphasis in polyurethanes.
Whittington’s research interests include polymers for drug delivery in medical and agricultural applications. She said the workshop has been beneficial for everyone involved.
“I have an expertise in how polymers interact with animals and humans,” she said. “When I heard about this workshop from Tim Long, another faculty member, I was very excited to come out and hear firsthand what the producer’s real problems were. Because when you’re in the lab, you can ask tons of questions, but sometimes if you’re not close to it, you’re not seeing what’s going on. It’s fantastic to come, hear and know that I have certain technologies and polymers that I’m using in my lab and that there’s a potential to translate them over to real-world problems that can help someone.”
University representatives and county extension agents were joined by four Pittsburg High School seniors who are enrolled in the district’s LAUNCH program, a combined effort between the Pittsburg School District and the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce to help high school students find career pathways. LAUNCH stands for Local Apprenticeships Uniting a Network of Colleges and High Schools.
LAUNCH is a partner of the Center for Advanced Professional Studies Network, which focuses on project-based opportunities for students.
“Our students are selected for the LAUNCH program, and they partner with companies or organizations around the city of Pittsburg to problem solve, to do research and to find resolutions to real-world issues,” said Mindy Cloninger, director of community partnerships for LAUNCH.
The four high school students were part of a planning discussion Friday where groups worked on writing proposals for a variety of issues like how to safely recycle hay bale nets.
“When people use hay nets, they get left out in the fields or they burn them, which is bad for the environment,” said Jourdain Granere, a 17-year-old senior at Pittsburg High School. “We’re trying to figure out what we need to do to get them back to us, so we can recycle them and reuse them. Hay nets are made from polymers, and we’re working on how to make it more biodegradable. One thing that we learned is that we can’t have them biodegrade too fast.”
Cloninger said the conference has been beneficial and relevant to the students because many have families who are agricultural producers.
“It gives them the opportunity to learn about an industry and the behind-the-scenes of the problem solving process,” she said. “All of those problem solving discussions are transferable skills that they can use and will use in just about any work setting that they decide to pursue.”
