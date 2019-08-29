A workshop for representatives of companies or organizations that are interested applying for grants for diesel vehicle replacement will be held by the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council.
The meeting will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. In addition to obtaining information, participants may get help filling out applications for grants from the Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Environment Mitigation Trust. The grants are administered by the state of Missouri.
Organizations can learn about qualifying for vehicle or equipment replacement of older, less fuel-efficient diesel engines through the program.
Funding possibilities may be available for different categories of transportation, including:
• Large (class 8) and medium (class 4-7) trucks.
• School, shuttle and transit buses.
• Locomotives.
• Ferries and tugboats.
• Aircraft service equipment.
• Forklift and cargo equipment.
Staff of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will explain the program and eligibility requirements and assist in completing applications.
Interested applicants must bring information for the grant forms that include engine, model and year of the vehicle being replaced, annual mileage, fuel type and annual consumption, and annual idling hours and gross weight rating.
The workshop is a cooperative effort the Truman council, DNR and the Four States Clean Air Alliance, which monitors and educates the public on how to reduce ground-level ozone.
In the Joplin area, the ground-level ozone count rises from March through November because of heat and humidity.
Ground level ozone is an air pollutant formed by chemical reactions involving nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds and sunlight. It generally forms on hot summer days. It is one of the six principal pollutants regulated under the Clean Air Act.
Nitrogen oxide emissions are largely products of combustion created by such things as fires, lawn mowers, motor vehicle and gasoline fumes, and commercial boilers.
The Four State Clean Air Alliance distributes information about the issue of ground level ozone and things that can be done to reduce the ozone level. For instance, Individuals can reduce production by fueling their vehicles in the cool of the day rather than during the heat of the day.
Information about ozone reduction can be found online at www.summerair.org.
Members of the alliance are available to make presentations to area groups and organizations about ground-level ozone. For information, contact Suzan Morang, environmental public health specialist with the Joplin Health Department at 623-6122, ext. 286.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.