Small Business Development Centers at Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg State University have a number of seminars and workshops of interest to the business community early next year.
Those planned at MSSU include:
• Starting a Small Business: The First Steps
When: 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. The program will be held again at the same time on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Where: Plaster Hall on the campus of Missouri Southern State University.
Details: Participants will have an opportunity to assess their business idea, learn about the importance of planning, discuss legal and regulatory requirements, learn about marketing strategies, and identify sources of financing. Each participant will receive a business startup manual.
The cost is $20 per business (up to two attendees).
• Business Financials: The Basics
When: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Where: Plaster Hall on the campus of Missouri Southern State University.
Details: This training is designed for business owners, managers and those who want to learn how to turn financial statements into useful management tools. Participants will review the accounts listed on the profit-and-loss statement and balance sheet and will learn how to calculate several useful ratios from these financial statements. Participants will then learn how to make business decisions from this information.
Cost: $20.
• Building a Business Plan
When: 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Where: Plaster Hall on the campus of Missouri Southern State University.
Details: Participants will learn the key elements of a business plan and how to use it as a management tool. Participants will also be introduced to the Business Model Canvas, Value Proposition Canvas, Lean Canvas and GrowthWheel.
Cost: $20.
• Analyzing and Managing Cash Flow
When: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
Where: Plaster Hall on the campus of Missouri Southern State University.
Details: This training is designed for those who want to know how to turn financial statements into useful management tools. During this course, participants will take a close look at where cash comes from and where it’s used in day-to-day business, and learn to identify and correct cash flow problems.
Cost: $30.
To view other MSSU upcoming events, or register online, go to https://www.mssutraining.com or call the SBDC at 417-625-3128.
Some of those workshops and seminars planned at PSU include:
• Social Media for Your Small Business
When: 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Where: 402 N. Broadway, Suite B, Pittsburg.
Details: This class will cover the basic principles of social media and will discuss the fundamentals of interacting with major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for small businesses.
Cost: Free.
For information, contact Mindy Lee at 620-235-4961.
• Social Media for your Small Business
When: 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Where: 1101 East Ave., Baxter Springs.
Details: This class will cover the basic principles of social media and will discuss the fundamentals of interacting with major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for small businesses.
Cost: Free.
For information, contact Mindy Lee at 620-235-4961.
• Online Marketing
When: 10:30-11:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Where: 402 N. Broadway, Suite B, Pittsburg.
Details: Discuss online marketing tactics outside social media, including search engine optimization and the importance of a website.
Cost: Free.
For information, contact Mindy Lee at 620-235-4961.
• Online Marketing
When: 10:30-11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Where: 1101 East Ave., Baxter Springs.
Details: Discuss online marketing tactics outside social media, including search engine optimization and the importance of a website.
Cost: Free.
For information, contact Mindy Lee at 620-235-4961.
• Understanding Financial Statements
When: 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Where: 402 N. Broadway, Suite B, Pittsburg.
Details: Participants will discuss profit-and-loss statements, cash flow, financial projections, and other topics to better run their business and/or help prepare in getting a business loan.
Cost: Free.
For information, contact Dacia Clark at 620-235-4961.
• Understanding Financial Statements
When: 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Where: 1101 East Ave., Baxter Springs.
Details: Participants will discuss profit-and-loss statements, cash flow, financial projections, and other topics to better run their business and/or help prepare in getting a business loan.
Cost: Free.
For information, contact Dacia Clark at 620-235-4961.
