A perfect example of the effects of decolonization can be found about two weeks from now on dinner tables across the country.
“(Thanksgiving) is ironic for us as Native Americans,” said Tehya Deardorff, a member of the Quapaw Nation. “Our family celebrates it. We get together, but we don’t talk about the history of it, and we don’t forget it. It’s not only a day of thanks but a day of mourning.”
Deardorff and Kristen Fidler, a member of the Cherokee Nation, gave a presentation Thursday called “How You Can Eat Your Turkey and Decolonize Thanksgiving Too.” It covered the history of Europeans’ arrival to the North American continent before and after the arrival of the Pilgrims commonly associated with the celebration, including the events before and after “the first Thanksgiving dinner” celebrated in 1621.
The full story does not reflect what children are commonly taught about the holiday — Fidler said that she went to a tribal school until she entered the first grade. When she encountered her first Thanksgiving classroom activity and saw representations of Native Americans, she wondered, “Is this what Native Americans look like?”
“This presentation was super-easy for us,” Fidler said. “We had hardly any preparation, but we knew right off the bat we wanted to talk about our family history.”
Their presentation was part of “The Whole Story: A Decolonial Cross-Cultural Day Institute,” a larger event at Missouri Southern State University focusing on decolonization, which is a process describing how a dominant group either removes or exploits customs or heritage from another group.
Rebecca Mouser, an assistant professor in the English and philosophy department, said the event was organized to find ways for representing more cultural voices in literature than the usual classics. In a speech opening up the event, she pointed out Octavia Butler, a Hugo and Nebula award-winning science-fiction author who is an African American woman.
“We were thinking about ways to represent all voices in some kind of curriculum change,” said Mouser, who also is the MSSU faculty senate president. “We thought an awareness event could help kick things off, and that we could use it for fundraising to establish scholarships.”
Workshops throughout the day focused on decolonization in a number of educational and cultural fields, from history to science, from art to history, from beading to fashion. Other events included a roundtable on decolonizing the syllabus, a book signing with young adult author Adib Khorram and a speech about black collegians in popular imagination from University of Arkansas professor Constance R. Bailey.
The event concluded with a fundraising gala at Bookhouse Cinema. Scholarships created by the event will benefit black and indigenous students in the English department at Missouri Southern.
Stacy Robbins, of Kansas City, admitted she was biased: She traveled to the event so she could watch her daughter Sarah Robbins present one of the workshops. She said the subject was something that she wanted to hear, however, even without her daughter’s presentation.
“I just feel like the world is more complicated. Some look at it through a simple lens, but it takes a prism,” Robbins said. “I would rather be always learning and growing, learning about people from sides of life other than mine.”
About 50 people preregistered for the event, and more showed up throughout the day, Mouser said. Based on interest shown before Thursday, she said she hopes the event can be held once every two years, because it’s based on helping to increase exposure of some cultures without condemning others.
“Inclusion is important. It’s always about expansion and community,” Mouser said. “This is not about any kind of critique. It’s about the idea that what we represent needs to include as many voices as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.