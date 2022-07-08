PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two-time National Hot Rod Association world champion drag racer Megan Meyer Lingner, a 2015 graduate of Pittsburg State University’s College of Technology, will visit Pittsburg next week for a free event at Block22.
From 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Lingner will park her dragster in the Evergy Courtyard in front of The Pitsco Idea Shop, 402 N. Broadway, before racing in the 60th anniversary Nitro Chaos at Mo-Kan Dragway next weekend.
Fans will be able to see, touch and photograph the dragster, and get autographs from Lingner as well as other professional racers who will be in town for the Mo-Kan event. Inside the Idea Shop, Pitsco employees will offer opportunities for youth to build fold-and-roll dragsters — paper cars with axles and wheels — and race them. Food and drink options will be available.
Lingner got her start behind the wheel at age 10 and grew up in the drag racing world. Using her PSU graphic design degree, she has created products, brands and promotions for the professional racing world, and she has partnered with Pittsburg-based Pitsco Education on a paper dragster kit for youths.
