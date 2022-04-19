The seventh annual World Music and Cuisine Festival will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the North End Zone facility at Missouri Southern State University.
During the event, international students, faculty and staff, community members and organizations will offer samples of their home country’s cuisine for $1 each. A $12 wristband will also be available, allowing those attending to sample one of each of the available dishes.
Food offerings will represent China, Spain, Japan, the Philippines, Mexico, Honduras, Vietnam, Finland, Austria, Nigeria, the British Virgin Islands, Brazil, Peru and the United States.
Entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. with a drum performance by Three Trails Taiko. That will be followed by a traditional Japanese dance performed by the Kizuna Japan-America Friendship Group at 6 p.m. and music from MSSU's international students at 6:45 p.m.
Admission is open to the public.
Details: mssu.edu/world-festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.