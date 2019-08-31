The largest mobile World War 1 museum is coming to the Joplin Public Library.
The exhibit will open Sunday, Sept. 8, and remain on display until Friday, Sept. 13, in the library's community room.
The World War I Mobile Museum was created by Keith Colley as a tribute to the promise not to forget those who served in World War 1.
“It’s such a unique exhibit, we think it’s going to be of great interest to the Joplin community and beyond, especially those interested in historic memorabilia,” said Library Director Jeana Gockley.
The exhibit was brought to the library with the assistance of the Post Art Library, American Legion Post 13, the Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau, Leggett & Platt, and the Jean, Jack, and Mildred Lemons Charitable Trust.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.