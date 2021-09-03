FORT KNOX, Ky. — The remains of a World War II soldier from Cassville, Missouri, Army Sgt. John V. Phillips will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia during a ceremony scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13.
The 25-year-old, a member of Headquarters Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, was based in the Philippine Islands when Japanese forces invaded on Dec. 8, 1941, roughly a day after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Phillips and the others would fight a bloody, defensive retreat against Japanese forces during the final month of 1941 and spilling into early 1942. While defending the Bataan peninsula in April 1942, Phillips was captured in the fighting and, along with thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members, interned at the Cabantuan POW camp.
The Cassville native died on July 27, 1942, of malaria and dysentery, according to prison camp and other historical records. His body was buried in Common Grave 225 outside the POW camp. He was one of 2,764 service members and civilians who died at that camp and buried there; his grave was one of 1,007 left with unidentified markers.
Following the war, the remains of the service members were exhumed and relocated to a temporary U.S. military mausoleum near Manila. After attempts by investigators in 1947 to identify the 1,007 unidentified, which failed due to limited identification technologies at the time — Phillips’ remains were interred as “unknowns” in the present-day Manila American Cemetery and Memorial.
Modern-day technology finally matured enough, however, to allow these unknowns to be identified, when they were sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis. During this process, Phillips’ remains were identified using circumstantial evidence, along with dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.
According to the Department of Defense, Phillips is today memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines.
