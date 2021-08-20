A Granby woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 7:59 a.m. Friday on Highway 60, 3 miles west of Granby in Newton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Patricia Styron, 92, driver of the car, suffered serious injuries. She was transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The patrol said the westbound vehicle swerved off the road into a ditch.
• Two people were injured in a two-car collision at 4:05 p.m. Friday on Route D, a mile north of Carthage in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Miranda J. Johnson-Davis, 18, Carthage, driver of one of the cars, suffered minor injuries. Austin L. Horton, 24, Arma, Kansas, the other driver, also suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage.
The patrol said the northbound Johnson-Davis car turned into the path of the southbound Horton car.
• A Kansas man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 1:15 p.m. Friday on Kafir Road, 3 miles north of Carl Junction in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Gene L. Riemann, 64, South Hutchinson, Kansas, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported to Freeman Hospital West.
The patrol said the eastbound motorcyclist ran off the north side of the roadway on a curve, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a fence. The driver was ejected.
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:40 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 71 at Route OO at Jane in McDonald County, the patrol said.
Teresa J. Wehby, 53, Brentwood, Tennessee, driver of one of the vehicles, sustained moderate injuries. She was transported to Freeman Hospital West.
Two boys, ages 4 and 10, passengers in a vehicle driven by Kiyle J. Chiou, 31, Carl Junction, suffered minor injuries. They were not identified by the patrol because they are juveniles. They were taken to Freeman Hospital West. The driver was not injured.
The patrol said the crash occurred when the southbound Chiou vehicle crossed into the turning lane, striking the curb. The Chiou vehicle traveled over the curb and struck the eastbound Wehby vehicle in the left rear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.