Three Carl Junction residents were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 1:20 p.m. Saturday on Route JJ, about 2 miles south of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kylie Sanderson, 25, driver of a northbound vehicle, and two passengers, Amber Irvin , 33, and Vivian Shockley, 52, all of Carl Junction, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said the crash occurred when an eastbound vehicle driven by a juvenile failed to yield at a stop sign and drove into the path of the Sanderson vehicle.
• A Sarcoxie resident was injured about 12:01 a.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 44, about 5 miles west of Saroxie in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Hayley B. Holcomb, 21, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said the accident occurred when the Holcomb vehicle hit a deer in the roadway.
• A Joplin resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 4:50 a.m. Friday on Highway 43, about 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Delores D. Livingston, 60, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the northbound vehicle ran off the road and struck a road sign.
