PITTSBURG, Kan. — Writer and former Pittsburg State University art professor S. Portico Bowman will read from her debut novel, "Cashmere Comes From Goats," at 7 p.m. Monday in the Governors Room of the Overman Student Center.
The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the PSU Distinguished Visiting Writers Series and the Student Fee Council.
Bowman taught for 20 years in Kansas, where she worked until recently as an art professor, art writer b and gallery director in Porter Hall at PSU. She recently was awarded a $25,000 Canada Council for the Arts Research and Creation grant for her second book, “Would You Give Up Arms For Wings: A Story Inspired by the Visionary Life and Writings of Paulus Berensohn.”
“Cashmere Comes From Goats” was published in May by Stonehouse Publishing.
