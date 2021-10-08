Fifteen local and regional authors will participate Saturday in the Joplin Writers' Faire, scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.
It is a free event open to all ages for people to meet and talk to authors from the Joplin area, purchase their publications and have books signed.
Authors participating include Billie Holladay Skelley, Catherine Valentine, Chad Stebbins, Elton Gahr, F.C. Shultz, Izzy B, Larry Wood, Laura Lynn Wright, Pub Hound Press, Randy Turner, Robert Dopp, S.V. Farnsworth, Sandra Ruddick-Darr, Small Harbor Publishing, and William and Doris Martin. They represent a variety of genres including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, memoir, investigating reporting, fantasy, local history and children's literature.
The event was established in 2017 to connect writers to their audiences and potential new readers. It also is intended to help aspiring writers learn how to get started.
Details: postartlibrary.org/joplin-writers-faire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.