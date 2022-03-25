The social sciences department at Missouri Southern State University will present a screening of the documentary “Encounter with the Enemy” at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Billingsly Student Center’s Phelps Theater.
Directed by Linda Eastburn, a documentary filmmaker from Springfield, the film tells the story of Francis Siddoway, a World War II gunner on a B-26 bomber who was shot down over Germany in 1945. He was taken captive and put on a train to the concentration camp in Dachau before being rescued by Allied forces and witnessing the liberation of the camp.
Forty years later, a painting of a German general’s last battle in WWII helps put into motion a series of events that bring Siddoway face to face with the man who shot down his plane.
The filmmaker will offer a presentation and Q&A after the film.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.