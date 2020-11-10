Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on the story of a veteran.
Keith Fiscus, a long-time greeter at the 15th Street Walmart, was also a World War II veteran. He died last week at 95, and his co-workers and fellow veterans remembered him as a hero's hero.
We'll share his story in recognition of Veteran's Day in tomorrow's edition of the Globe. We'll also have reports about:
- Missouri reaching another record for coronavirus hospitalizations, according to the state's health director.
- A new downtown mural marking the Joplin Arts District.
- The results of Neosho High School's soccer team's quarterfinal matchup.
At the Globe, we are especially appreciative of the First Amendment, the constitutional right to our freedom of speech and worship. That freedom has been defended by members of the U.S. Armed Forces. To our veterans and active-duty troops, we are eternally grateful to you, and honor you in an era where the First Amendment has never been more important.
