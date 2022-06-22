WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Kim Garcia's smile was a mile wide Wednesday as she watched young members of the Wyandotte Nation learn the basics of lacrosse.
This week, students as young as 12 spent time weaving and dodging along the Wyandotte High School football field as players from the Republic (Missouri) High School club team and Missouri State University's club team led the way.
The camp and a $1 million Indian Community Development Block Grant, which includes the establishment of a lacrosse field at the tribe’s powwow grounds, are just two of the ways tribal leaders hope to reintroduce a sport with deep roots in Native American culture. The grant, provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, gives grantees in Indian or Alaska Native communities access to funds designed to promote housing, living environment and economic opportunities.
Garcia, Wyandotte Nation’s cultural preservation officer, said tribal officials will use the funds for needed infrastructure work on the powwow grounds, including additional camping spots for recreational vehicles, bathroom facilities and the lacrosse field.
Everything, she said, is structured with the goal of bringing additional user-friendly events throughout the year to the grounds, located on Highway 60 between Wyandotte and Seneca, Missouri.
Thanks to the grant and the students’ response to the game, Garcia and others dream of establishing a club-level sport with other tribes or schools for students in Northeast Oklahoma by 2024.
“On a bigger scale, it’s important to me for students to be interested in our culture as a living thing, not just a historical (element),” Garcia said.
Wyandotte Nation Chief Billy Friend said the powwow grounds grant and the lacrosse camp are just two of the ways the tribe’s cultural efforts are growing since the cultural division was established to work alongside the government and economic divisions.
While Wyandotte school officials have allowed the tribe to use school grounds for the camp and other activities, Friend said the new lacrosse field will allow students to have camps and play the game throughout the year.
“This is a big piece of our history,” Friend said. “In our thinking, without history, there’s no future.”
Like Garcia, Friend hopes the Wyandotte people, along with those from area tribes, will develop a strong interest in the game, ultimately providing students with an opportunity to learn how their ancestors once lived and played.
More about lacrosse
Friend said the sport’s roots date to the 11th century in the St. Lawrence Valley, an area in Canada and Ohio that the Wyandotte Nation initially called home. Lacrosse involves a ball that is thrown, caught and carried with a long-handled stick having a curved L-shape or triangular frame at one end with a piece of shallow netting in the angle.
“With the removals (of Native peoples to other territories), a lot of our cultural aspects were put to the side because people were just trying to survive,” Garcia said. “Now that we are thriving, we can work to bring back our culture. We are the ones who created (lacrosse), and we want to be the ones pushing it in this area.”
The camp began a few years ago, when younger members, including Garcia’s son, Caleb, expressed an interest in playing lacrosse and asked tribal leaders to bring it to the area.
This week, Donnie Curran, Missouri State University’s lacrosse coach, and Jason Butcher, one of the Republic High School club coaches, and five players from the Springfield area spent time in Wyandotte working with the students.
Curran said it is an honor to help teach a new generation of players the sport, which has been adapted and modified through the years.
“Lacrosse is not an easy sport, and it has to be practiced,” Curran said. “We’re getting a chance to introduce the sport to players who have never played, building relationships and encouraging their development.”
Curran said as students begin to grasp the basics of the game, they begin to gain confidence.
“Before you know it, they are good at it,” he said, adding that at the end of the three days, the students end by playing a small-scale game among campers.
Camp member T.J. Proffitt, 13, said it was fun to learn lacrosse, which he said is a mix of baseball and soccer.
Cheyenne Schaller, 11, said she enjoys playing the sport. The Wyandotte sixth grader said the sport combines lessons she’s learned as a cheerleader, softball player and cross country runner. She hopes to play the game as a high school student.
Amanda Butcher, a member of the Wyandotte Cultural Committee, said both her son and daughter played for the Republic High School club lacrosse teams. Butcher said she’s thrilled to see more students interested in the sport.
“As the late Chief Leaford Bearskin would say, ‘This makes my heart full,’” Butcher said as she watched students practice. “This was something taken away from us in the residential schools but now is coming back.”
As Natives, Butcher said, they are taught to think about seven generations forward and seven previous generations. She said economic decisions made by leaders 30 or more years ago are providing the resources so the current generation of leaders can reintroduce this piece of tribal culture, making the game available for years to come.
