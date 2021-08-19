WYANDOTTE, Okla. — A donation from the Wyandotte Nation will help the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office purchase a new patrol car.
Tribal leaders on Thursday presented Sheriff David Dean with a $60,000 donation to assist in purchasing patrol vehicles.
Chief Billy Friend said the tribe originally intended to donate a used cruiser from its own police department's fleet, but rules of the grant used to purchase that vehicle did not allow the transfer.
"Once we found out we couldn't donate it, the department still needed a new vehicle," Friend said. "When we buy a fully equipped vehicle, it can be between $55,000 and $60,000, so we just donated that amount."
The donation came from revenues of the tribe's economic development efforts, such as its casinos and convenience stores. Friend said the tribe donates anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000 a year toward charitable efforts.
Friend said the tribe works to maintain a good relationship with the sheriff's office — nine tribes reside within the county's borders, the highest such number in the U.S., Friend said.
"We've always supported law enforcement in this area, and we're in a unique situation here," Friend said. "For us to have a partner like them to help ensure the safety and protection of all the county's citizens, that's a great asset."
